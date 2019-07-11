Ronald E. Hutcherson, 64, went to join his dear friends Tony Shelburne and Tim Marcum for a good laugh and a game of cards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He died at his residence surrounded by his family and friends.
He was employed by Newcomb Oil for 28 years.
He was born March 17, 1955, to Eugene and Geneva Hutcherson. He was proceeded in death by his first wife, Rita Jo Jewel; his mother, Geneva Hutcherson; and a sister, Janet Marcum.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years. Jean M (Hagan) Hutcherson; his children, Jason (Meghan) Hutcherson of Glasgow, Christina (P.J.) Wirth of Bardstown, Angela (William) Mudd of Willisburg and Billy Hutcherson of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was a great and loving Grandfather and will be missed by his grandchildren. He also is survived by his father, Eugene (Edwina) Hutcherson of Hodgenville; his sisters, Marie (Danny) Puckett of Elizabethtown, Eugenia (John) Mills of Elizabethtown and Pasty Sadler of Cecilia.
Per his request, a memorial service will be held in his wife's flower garden on Saturday. July 13. Socializing with the family and a remembrance celebration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a brief memorial at 11 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Nelson County.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 12, 2019