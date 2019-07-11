Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald E. Hutcherson. View Sign Service Information Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-2844 Celebration of Life 8:30 AM in his wife's flower garden Memorial service 11:00 AM in his wife's flower garden Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald E. Hutcherson, 64, went to join his dear friends Tony Shelburne and Tim Marcum for a good laugh and a game of cards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He died at his residence surrounded by his family and friends.



He was employed by Newcomb Oil for 28 years.



He was born March 17, 1955, to Eugene and Geneva Hutcherson. He was proceeded in death by his first wife, Rita Jo Jewel; his mother, Geneva Hutcherson; and a sister, Janet Marcum.



He is survived by his wife of 38 years. Jean M (Hagan) Hutcherson; his children, Jason (Meghan) Hutcherson of Glasgow, Christina (P.J.) Wirth of Bardstown, Angela (William) Mudd of Willisburg and Billy Hutcherson of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was a great and loving Grandfather and will be missed by his grandchildren. He also is survived by his father, Eugene (Edwina) Hutcherson of Hodgenville; his sisters, Marie (Danny) Puckett of Elizabethtown, Eugenia (John) Mills of Elizabethtown and Pasty Sadler of Cecilia.



Per his request, a memorial service will be held in his wife's flower garden on Saturday. July 13. Socializing with the family and a remembrance celebration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a brief memorial at 11 a.m.



Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Nelson County.



Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Ronald E. Hutcherson, 64, went to join his dear friends Tony Shelburne and Tim Marcum for a good laugh and a game of cards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He died at his residence surrounded by his family and friends.He was employed by Newcomb Oil for 28 years.He was born March 17, 1955, to Eugene and Geneva Hutcherson. He was proceeded in death by his first wife, Rita Jo Jewel; his mother, Geneva Hutcherson; and a sister, Janet Marcum.He is survived by his wife of 38 years. Jean M (Hagan) Hutcherson; his children, Jason (Meghan) Hutcherson of Glasgow, Christina (P.J.) Wirth of Bardstown, Angela (William) Mudd of Willisburg and Billy Hutcherson of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was a great and loving Grandfather and will be missed by his grandchildren. He also is survived by his father, Eugene (Edwina) Hutcherson of Hodgenville; his sisters, Marie (Danny) Puckett of Elizabethtown, Eugenia (John) Mills of Elizabethtown and Pasty Sadler of Cecilia.Per his request, a memorial service will be held in his wife's flower garden on Saturday. July 13. Socializing with the family and a remembrance celebration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a brief memorial at 11 a.m.Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Nelson County.Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The News-Enterprise on July 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close