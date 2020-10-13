1/1
Ronald Earl Reece Sr.
Ronald Earl Reece Sr., 76, of Vine Grove, passed way Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

Mr. Reece was retired from the U.S. Army, having served two tours in Vietnam. He also was retired from civil service at Fort Knox.

He was preceded in death by a son, Ronald E. Reece Jr.; his parents, three brothers and a sister.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Ilse Reece of Vine Grove; a son, Greg Reece of Vine Grove; two grandchildren, Nina Reynolds of Radcliff and James Reece of Vine Grove; two great-grandchildren, Harper and Levi; two sisters, Freda Ward of McKee and Phyllis Cole of Goshen, Ohio; and a host of extended family and friends.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
