Ronald Eugene DeJarnette, 80, of Brandenburg, died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Mary DeJarnette; four children, Anita (Alan) Weinstein, Gary (Kathy) DeJarnette, Regina Embry and Gene DeJarnette; a sister, Marietta (Butch) Kerrick; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg.
Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
BRUINGTON-JENKINS-STURGEON FUNERAL HOME - BRANDENBURG
198 LAWRENCE STREET
Brandenburg, KY 40108
(270) 422-2115
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 16, 2019