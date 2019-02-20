Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ronald James Myers, 79, of Elizabethtown, went to be with his Lord on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown surrounded by his family.



Ron graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1957. He received a bachelor's degree from Western Kentucky University and continued his education ending with a master's degree and Rank 1.



He started his teaching career at St. Charles Middle School in Lebanon for one semester. He then taught at Fort Knox Middle School for seven years. In 1970, he was coaxed to start a career of teaching and coaching at Elizabethtown High School, his alma mater.



Ron played baseball all his life. He played in high school and went on to become captain of the Western Kentucky Hilltopper baseball team. After being hired by Elizabethtown Independent Schools, Ron became a teacher, baseball coach and assistant football coach. He loved teaching senior English, especially Shakespeare. He taught and coached at EIS for 31 years, retiring in 1999 and went back to Fort Knox Middle School for another five years of teaching.



He was a 60-plus year member of Memorial United Methodist Church. He loved his church and held many responsibilities there through the years. He loved God, his family, teaching and coaching. He renewed his faith on a trip to Israel by being baptized in the Jordan River. He took after his mother in being full of life, enjoying every minute of it. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, fishing and playing scrabble.



He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dorothy Milby Myers; and a sister, Barbara Myers Meachum.



Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Brenda; a son, Jeff Myers; two daughters, Shawn Myers and Devon Myers Carlson (Erik); a granddaughter, Drewanne Carlson; three nieces, Stacy, Janna and Courtney; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial United Methodist Church with the Revs. Ernie Bagley, Andy Vance, Don Sexton and Neil Janes officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continue at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.



