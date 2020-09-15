Ronald Lee Wease, 60, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville.



He was a native of Elizabethtown, which he loved, and worked in HVAC. He was a beloved father, grandfather and friend.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Reid Wease; and his parents, Raymond and Katherine Sallee Wease.



Survivors include two sons, Jeffrey Lee Wease (Jami) of Cadiz and Steven Adam Wease (Jackie) of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Tabatha Sumerfelt (Daniel) of Marengo, Indiana; four brothers, Calvin, Perry, Ray and Chris Wease; and 11 grandchildren, Jasmin, Josie and Joshua Wease, Emmalee and A.J. Sumerfelt, Cody and Autumn, and Sabrya, Sebastian, Jayline and Jake Wease.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Jack Dilbeck officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.





