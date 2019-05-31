Ronald Thomas Sallengs, 72, of Elizabethtown, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, May 31, 2019, at his home.
He was a native of Bowling Green, a member of Valley Creek Baptist Church and was a teacher in Hardin County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Deloris Goodman Sallengs.
Survivors include his wife, Pam Sallengs; a daughter, Christy Willyard; two stepsons, Jeffery Clauson of Ladson, South Carolina, and Matt Clauson of Elizabethtown; a sister, Pam Moss of Georgetown; and three stepgrandchildren.
A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens with Brother Scott Kerr officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Valley Creek Baptist Church or Hosparus.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 1, 2019