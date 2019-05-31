Ronald Thomas Sallengs, 72, of Elizabethtown, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, May 31, 2019, at his home.



He was a native of Bowling Green, a member of Valley Creek Baptist Church and was a teacher in Hardin County.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Deloris Goodman Sallengs.



Survivors include his wife, Pam Sallengs; a daughter, Christy Willyard; two stepsons, Jeffery Clauson of Ladson, South Carolina, and Matt Clauson of Elizabethtown; a sister, Pam Moss of Georgetown; and three stepgrandchildren.



A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens with Brother Scott Kerr officiating.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Valley Creek Baptist Church or Hosparus.

