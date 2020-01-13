Ronald Wayne Dupin, 78, of Big Clifty, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was born in Solway the son of Carlos Dupin and Elva Cundiff Dupin and was married to Elizabeth Wempe Dupin. He was a retired farmer and worked at Crucible Steel. He was a 50-year member Free Mason and belonged to Leitchfield Lodge No. 236, was a Kentucky Colonel, a volunteer fireman for 18 years at West 84 Fire Dept., served in the military and enjoyed wood working.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; four brothers, McKinley, Paul, Charles and Ray; three sisters, Elizabeth Logsdon, Mary Coogle and Pauline Coogle; and a grandchild, Ethan.
Survivors include two daughters, Brenda Dupin and Nancy Dupin; a son, Billy Dupin; and four sisters, Edna Akers (Buddy), Ruby Gore, Evelyn Morgan and Verniece McGuffin (June).
The funeral is at 11 a.m. CST Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson with Brother Glen Cornett officiating. Burial follows in Smith's Chapel Cemetery in Eastview.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. EST Wednesday at the funeral home. A Masonic service is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 14, 2020