Ronnie E. Neubert, 77, of Radcliff, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



Mr. Neubert was a member of the Louisville Church of Christ.



Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Charletta Jane Neubert of Radcliff; a son, Christopher Nuebert; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren with two on the way; a sister, Victoria Irene; and a host of family and friends.



Services for Mr. Neubert will be private. Burial will be in Pennsylvania Run Cemetery in Louisville.





