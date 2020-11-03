Ronnie E. Neubert, 77, of Radcliff, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
Mr. Neubert was a member of the Louisville Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Charletta Jane Neubert of Radcliff; a son, Christopher Nuebert; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren with two on the way; a sister, Victoria Irene; and a host of family and friends.
Services for Mr. Neubert will be private. Burial will be in Pennsylvania Run Cemetery in Louisville.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2020.