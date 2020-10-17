Ronnie Lee Denham, 66, of Radcliff, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at UofL Health-Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville.
Mr. Denham was retired from the U.S. Army having served in Desert Storm and the Gulf War. He had worked for Ray's Ford in Brandenburg and was an avid fisherman.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Denham.
Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Teresa B. Denham of Radcliff; two daughters, Stacy Miller and her husband, Wade, of Louisville and Rebecca Denham of Brandenburg; five grandchildren, Zachary, Nicholas, Alexander, Grant and Isabella; a sister, Susan French of Louisville; a sister-in-law, Sherrie Elliot of Radcliff; a brother in law, Robert Meadows of Bardstown; and a host of extended family and friends.
A graveside service with military honors is at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Donations can be made to American Diabetes Association
or any favorite veteran charity of choice
.