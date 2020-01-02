Rosalia Winters, 90, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at her home.
She worked at Bardstown Cleaners and was a member of St. Benedict in Lebanon Junction.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Winters.
Survivors include a son, Emilio Putton of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren, Emilio A. Putton II of Caneyville and Kayla P. (Ketton) Bowling of Richmond; and a great-grandson, Kason Bowling.
The funeral is at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and continues at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 3, 2020