Rosamond Lockerbie, 94, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Goshen, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Goshen where she was honored as Presbyterian Women of the Year, longtime member of the Christian Women's Fellowship Bible Study, member of Delta Theta Tau Benevolent Sorority. She loved the Bible, her family, all children and dogs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Clair Lockerbie; a daughter, Cheryl Annis Lockerbie; two sisters, June Wachs and Eva Spaid; and a brother, William H. Dunfee.
She is survived by a son, Fredrick Bruce (Lynda) Lockerbie of Carmel, Indiana; a daughter, Marilyn Claire (Bill) Shoemaker of Howardstown; four grandchildren, Andrew M. (Jennifer) Lockerbie, Jennifer (Kevin) Rumple, Jason D. Shoemaker and Matthew R. (Kayla) Shoemaker; eight great-grandchildren, Jesse (Kaylyn) Lockerbie, Grace (Matthew) Gregerson, Hope Lockerbie, Justus Lockerbie, Chloe Rumple, Wyatt Rumple, Abigail Shoemaker and Levi Shoemaker; and a great-great-grandson, James.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. George Smith officiating. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Another service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Horizon Christian Fellowship, 7702 Indian Lake Road, Indianapolis, Indiana, with Dr. Brian Ramsey officiating. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial follows in Violett Cemetery in Goshen, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed at bennett-bertram.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 27, 2019