Rose Brown, 71, of Sonora, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at her residence in Sonora.



She was born in Summit to Lapslay Ellen and Mary Lorene Hart. She was a long-time member of 5 Stone Church in Elizabethtown where she taught Children's Church. Rose had worked as a cook at the Glen Dale Children's Home.



She was preceded in death by her father, Lapslay Ellen Richardson; her mother, Mary Lorene Hart Fulkerson; a son, Troy Marlin Brown; and several half-brothers and half-sisters.



She is survived by her loving husband, Marlin Brown of Sonora; a son, Kevin Dean (Mary Ann) Brown of Brandenburg; a daughter, Lisa (Joe) Best of Cecilia; a brother, Lowell Richardson of Sonora; daughter-in-law, Pam Brown of Sonora; two half-sisters, Brenda Rainey of Summit and Ruth Mattingly of Hammond, Indiana; and a special niece, Pam Knight Harper of Louisville.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Tim Burge officiating. Burial will be in White Mills Community Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.



Condolences may be expressed at

