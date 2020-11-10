Rose Elizabeth Webster was called home to be with Jesus on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. After a month-long battle with severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19, her lungs became too weak and tired to overcome the ravages of this deadly virus.



The seventh of 15 children, Rose was born July 15, 1946, the first of her siblings to be born at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown. Growing up on the family farm, Rose attended Rineyville School and was in the first class of freshman students to be transferred to the new North Hardin High School at the old Brown Street Center in Vine Grove.



Rose spent her high school years working as a (car hop) waitress at the Moo Dairy Queen drive-in on Dixie in Elizabethtown. Shortly after graduation in 1964, she went to work on the packaging assembly line at the new Dow Corning Chemical plant. With her sense of integrity, work ethic and attention to detail she quickly became the first and at that time (only) female Union Steward at the E'town plant for most of her five years at Dow Corning until late 1969, when she decided to accompany her Army career soldier husband to a new assignment in Germany.



Meeting the love of her life, Richard "Rick" Webster at the local roller-skating rink in Radcliff when he swept her off her feet and then picked her up and taught her to skate, they were married June 7, 1968, in Cavalry Chapel on Fort Knox. Leaving Germany in 1972 with a year-old son and love for German cuisine, they spent time in California and five enjoyable years at the Army Ordnance Center in Aberdeen, Maryland, where she worked for the post exchange system and pursued her favorite activities; bowling, skating and fishing. An avid and competitive bowler, Rose set several house records for women bowlers at the post bowling lanes that remained unbeaten for many years. Upon returning to the Hardin County area in 1978 they bought a home near Rineyville and decided this would be their final move. Over the years, Rose served as Cub Scout den mother, youth softball coach, president of the Rineyville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, secretary/treasurer of the Tuesday night mixed doubles bowling league in E'town for 20 years and a member of American Legion Hardin Post No. 113 Auxiliary Color Guard. She was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel in 1987 by (then) Gov. Martha Lane Collins. Additionally, for the past 10 years, Rose has served as the director of the nursery program (birth to 3 years) at Radcliff First Assembly of God; recruiting, scheduling, and training volunteers to ensure the nursery was adequately staffed with enough qualified workers to properly care for the babies for all services and events. Many times she would cover the nursery herself so a scheduled volunteer could attend a special service or event.



Shortly after returning to Hardin County, Rose went to work at the old Kroger store on North Mulberry in E'town as a lead cashier and front-line supervisor. In 1980, she accepted a position on Fort Knox with the 16th Cavalry Regiment, First Training Brigade and a year later moved to the 2nd ROTC Region Headquarters. Working in the Cadet Actions and Cadet Management sections she quickly gained leadership positions and retired in 1996 as the Deputy Branch Chief and National Scholarship Officer for the ROTC Basic summer camp program. During her time in civil service at Fort Knox, she earned numerous awards and citations for excellence and achievement.



In addition to her parents, Eddie and Lillian "Bunny" Brangers of Rineyville, Rose was preceded in death by two older brothers and sisters.



Remaining to cherish her memory are her husband, Rick; a son, Richard Allen Webster; a daughter-in-law, Arvie M. (Wells) Webster, five brothers, Freddie (Vickie) Brangers, George (Mary-Ann) Brangers, Don (Karen) Brangers, Paul (Edna) Brangers, and Dennis Brangers; six sisters, Mary Ray, Virginia House, Lynda (Ernie) Pyzocha, Theresa (David) Riney, Kay (Bobby) Jones and Lucy (Dennis) Arnold; two brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law, Nick (Joan), Jan Rumble and John Robert (Carla), all of California; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends too numerous to name.



The funeral for Rose is at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Radcliff First Assembly of God, 250 Rogersville Road in Radcliff with Pastors Herman Gilley, Lee Williams and Kevin Smith presiding. Internment follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens. Social distancing guidelines will be observed.



The viewing for Rose is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent in care of Brown Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store