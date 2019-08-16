Rose Ellen Warren

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Ellen Warren.
Service Information
Manakee Funeral Home
29 W. Western Ave.
Sonora, KY
42776
(270)-369-7444
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
29 W. Western Ave.
Sonora, KY 42776
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
29 W. Western Ave.
Sonora, KY 42776
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rose Ellen Warren, 91, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Sonora, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Landmark Iroquois Park Nursing Home in Louisville.

She was born in Louisville to John J. and Rosalic Grimes Cook. She was a homemaker. Rose and her husband, Arthur, owned and operated the Sonora Trailer Park.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Earl Warren; and her parents.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora with the Rev. Tony Carson officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.