Rose Ellen Warren, 91, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Sonora, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Landmark Iroquois Park Nursing Home in Louisville.
She was born in Louisville to John J. and Rosalic Grimes Cook. She was a homemaker. Rose and her husband, Arthur, owned and operated the Sonora Trailer Park.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Earl Warren; and her parents.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora with the Rev. Tony Carson officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 17, 2019