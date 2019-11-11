Rose Katharina Davis, 68, of Radcliff, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at her home.
Survivors include a sister, Virginia (Lee) Kessel of Radcliff.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with the Rev. Ben Underhill officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude, www.stjude.org/donate.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 12, 2019