Rosemarie Rosenberry, 85, of Vine Grove, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Brandenburg Nursing & Rehab Center in Brandenburg.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Rosenberry; and a grandson, James Rosenberry Woody.



Survivors include three children, Angie Woody, Johanna Rosenberry and Timothy Rosenberry; and a granddaughter, Brandy Woody.



Cremation was chosen by the family.







