Rosemary G. Moffett

Rosemary G. Moffett, 82, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her residence.

She was a native of Brooksville and was a retired professor from Elizabethtown Community College. She loved to be in her garden, do yoga and was an avid tennis player.

Survivors include her husband, Jack O. Hedges; three children, Bill Castle, Jennifer Derosiar and Kathy Wade; four grandchildren, Alyssa Derosiar, Stephanie Wade, Christopher Wade and Sean Castle; and three great-grandchildren, Morgan, Ryan and Kaleigh.

There will be no services.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 24, 2020
