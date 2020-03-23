Rosemary G. Moffett, 82, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her residence.
She was a native of Brooksville and was a retired professor from Elizabethtown Community College. She loved to be in her garden, do yoga and was an avid tennis player.
Survivors include her husband, Jack O. Hedges; three children, Bill Castle, Jennifer Derosiar and Kathy Wade; four grandchildren, Alyssa Derosiar, Stephanie Wade, Christopher Wade and Sean Castle; and three great-grandchildren, Morgan, Ryan and Kaleigh.
There will be no services.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 24, 2020