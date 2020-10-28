Rosie Elliott, 64, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.



Ms. Elliott was a native of Shaw, Mississippi, and the daughter of the late Matt and Dora Elliott. She was a member of New Life Ministries and a daycare director.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Elliott; and three sisters, Ruby Jean, Ruby Steen and Geraldine Elliott.



Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Elliott (Henry) and Dayna Young, all of Radcliff; two sons, Eddie Elliott of Radcliff and Sonnie Elliott (Michelle) of Rineyville; three sisters, Johnnie Mae Johnson and Lenora Elliott, both of Rochester, New York, and Dora Ousley of Shaw; two brothers, Matt Elliott and Charlie Elliott, both of Rochester; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

