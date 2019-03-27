Rosie Lee Carman

Rosie Lee Carman, 90, formerly of Irvington, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at Kensington Center & Rehab in Elizabethtown.

Survivors include two children, Darlene Leonard and Rebecca Sutton; a granddaughter and a great-grandson.

The funeral is at 3 p.m. EDT Friday, March 29, 2019, at Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington. Burial follows in Raymond Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3 to 9 p.m. EDT Thursday and continues 8 a.m. EDT Friday at the funeral home.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME - Irvington
509 SPRING STREET
Irvington, KY 40146
(270) 547-2712
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 28, 2019
