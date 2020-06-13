Rosita Holt Roberson, 51, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home.



She loved her grandkids, jewelry, wigs, and perfume. She had a loving heart and was the fireball of the family. "When God made you, he must have had me in mind."



She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Meadows.



Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Charles Roberson Sr.; her mother and stepfather, Sherline and Anthony Thomas of Elizabethtown; five children, Curtis Lee Jones Sr. (Leeann), Anthony Jones and Charles Roberson Jr., all of Elizabethtown, Tiann Roberson of Jacksonville, Florida, and Torey Roberson of Baxley, Georgia; three brothers, Clarence Holt (Carline) of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Shawn Thomas of Radcliff and Kevin Meadows (Pam) of Elizabethtown; five sisters, Teresa Williams (Donnie) and Gwen Meadows, all of Elizabethtown, Shirley Holt of Radcliff, Victoria Cousins (J.C.) of Vine Grove and Lisa Oglesby of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; a stepsister, Emon Thomas; a stepbrother, Joshua Thomas; 17 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her dearly.



The funeral is at 6 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Visitation begins at 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



