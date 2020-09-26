Roxie Irene Bishop, 88, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, with her family at her side.
Survivors include her son, Joe Mark Bishop; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral s at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction, 495 Main Street, Lebanon Junction with Brother Rick White and Brother Ron Lasley officiating. Private burial follows.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Trowbridge Funeral Home, 118 East Oak Street, Lebanon Junction, and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction or the American Cancer Society
, Bullitt County Chapter.