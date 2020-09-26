1/
Roxie Irene Bishop
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roxie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roxie Irene Bishop, 88, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, with her family at her side.

Survivors include her son, Joe Mark Bishop; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral s at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction, 495 Main Street, Lebanon Junction with Brother Rick White and Brother Ron Lasley officiating. Private burial follows.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Trowbridge Funeral Home, 118 East Oak Street, Lebanon Junction, and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction or the American Cancer Society, Bullitt County Chapter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 26 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved