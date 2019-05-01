Roy Edward Collins, 52, of Vine Grove, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was a native of Glenns Falls, New York, a member of Grace Baptist Church and retired from the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Roberta Vondette Collins.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Theresa Collins; a son, Steve Collins of Warrensburg, New York; five sisters, Sandy (Philip) Irwin, Bonnie (Alex) Rata, Earlene (Ross) Sutphin, Shirley (Wally) Collins and Ethel (Mark) Bybee; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Andy Tucker officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 2, 2019