Roy Elwood "Woody" Gardner, 81, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his wife and three girls.
He was a retired business owner in Elizabethtown, a Kentucky Colonel and was an avid fisherman. He loved his family, UK Wildcats and vacation time in the mountains with family.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Joy Jenkins Gardner of Elizabethtown; his three loving daughters, Lisa Ratliff, Theresa McLane and Kristy Mays (Scott), all of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren, Nick, Erin, Eli and Joy Kate; and two sisters, Mayonnia Ireland (Lawrence) of Radcliff and Loretta Trulock of Prospect.
A public graveside service is at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Mount Zion Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
.