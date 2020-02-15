Roy Eugene Rich, 86, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at his home.
He was a native of Clay, served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and graduated from Campbellsville University with an honorary doctorate. He was an active member of Severns Valley Baptist Church and was owner of E'town Exterminating since 1976. Roy served on the Pest Control Advisory Board and was the past president of the Kentucky Pest Management Association where he served on the board of directors for more than 35 years. He was an avid UK fan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Bennett Rich; a granddaughter, Chelsea Stillwell; his parents, Roy and Edna Rich; and two half siblings, George Ozee and Bertha Wood.
He is survived by one son, Shawn (Karen) Rich of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Gina (Bryan) Stillwell of Indianapolis; four grandchildren, Sydney Stillwell, Madeline Rich, Abby Rich and Camden Rich; and two sisters, Brenda (John) Stull of Sebree and Donna (Anthony) Austin of Slaughters.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb.19, at Severns Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. Joe Thomas and Dr. Billy Compton officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethown and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Severns Valley Baptist Church New Worship Center Building Fund.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 16, 2020