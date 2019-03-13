Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Flanders. View Sign

Roy Flanders, 95, of Magnolia, went to be with his Heavenly Father Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, with his family by his side.

Roy was born Nov. 18, 1923, in LaRue County to the late Horse Marion and Dora Thurman Flanders.

He was a lifelong member of Magnolia Baptist Church. Roy was a lifelong farmer and broke horses for a living as a young man. He was happiest when working on the farm.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hartsell Ray Flanders; his parents, Horse Marion and Dora Thurman Flanders; three brothers, Otto, Otis and Layton Flanders; a sister, Florence Sutherland; and an infant sister, Mary Ester Flanders.

Survivors include a daughter, Lonna Flanders of Magnolia; a grandson, Casey Lee Flanders of Magnolia; a sister, Ruby Shelton of Bowling Green; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Dr. Jim Hill and Brother Caleb Smithson officiating. Burial follows in Magnolia Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Roy Flanders, 95, of Magnolia, went to be with his Heavenly Father Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, with his family by his side.Roy was born Nov. 18, 1923, in LaRue County to the late Horse Marion and Dora Thurman Flanders.He was a lifelong member of Magnolia Baptist Church. Roy was a lifelong farmer and broke horses for a living as a young man. He was happiest when working on the farm.He was preceded in death by his wife, Hartsell Ray Flanders; his parents, Horse Marion and Dora Thurman Flanders; three brothers, Otto, Otis and Layton Flanders; a sister, Florence Sutherland; and an infant sister, Mary Ester Flanders.Survivors include a daughter, Lonna Flanders of Magnolia; a grandson, Casey Lee Flanders of Magnolia; a sister, Ruby Shelton of Bowling Green; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Dr. Jim Hill and Brother Caleb Smithson officiating. Burial follows in Magnolia Church Cemetery.Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home William R. Rust Funeral Home-Hodgenville Chapel

612 North Lincoln Boulevard

Hodgenville , KY 42748

(270) 358-3552 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close