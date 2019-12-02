Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Laymon Kerr. View Sign Service Information Manakee Funeral Home 29 W. Western Ave. Sonora , KY 42776 (270)-369-7444 Send Flowers Obituary

Roy Laymon Kerr, 83, of Louisville, went to his Heavenly Father on Sunday Dec. 1, 2019, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.



He was born April 1, 1936, in Grayson County to the late Roy and Tishie Kerr. He was a member of Falling Springs Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Tishie Kerr; a brother, Elbert Kerr; three sisters, Pearl Hodges, Betty Kerr and Wanda Burba; and a great-grandchild, Brooklyn Kerr.



Laymon leaves to cherish his memory his five children, Pam Bernardi of Louisville, Jerry Kerr of Elizabethtown and Johnnie Kerr, Vickie Spann and Dana Henson, all of Louisville; 11 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; a brother, Ronnie (Doretta) Kerr of Glendale; a sister, Dorothy (Hershel) Perkins of Louisville; and many nieces, nephews and friends.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora with Brothers Terry Priddy and Roger Stillwell officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Roy Laymon Kerr, 83, of Louisville, went to his Heavenly Father on Sunday Dec. 1, 2019, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.He was born April 1, 1936, in Grayson County to the late Roy and Tishie Kerr. He was a member of Falling Springs Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Tishie Kerr; a brother, Elbert Kerr; three sisters, Pearl Hodges, Betty Kerr and Wanda Burba; and a great-grandchild, Brooklyn Kerr.Laymon leaves to cherish his memory his five children, Pam Bernardi of Louisville, Jerry Kerr of Elizabethtown and Johnnie Kerr, Vickie Spann and Dana Henson, all of Louisville; 11 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; a brother, Ronnie (Doretta) Kerr of Glendale; a sister, Dorothy (Hershel) Perkins of Louisville; and many nieces, nephews and friends.The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora with Brothers Terry Priddy and Roger Stillwell officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close