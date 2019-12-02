Roy Laymon Kerr, 83, of Louisville, went to his Heavenly Father on Sunday Dec. 1, 2019, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.
He was born April 1, 1936, in Grayson County to the late Roy and Tishie Kerr. He was a member of Falling Springs Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Tishie Kerr; a brother, Elbert Kerr; three sisters, Pearl Hodges, Betty Kerr and Wanda Burba; and a great-grandchild, Brooklyn Kerr.
Laymon leaves to cherish his memory his five children, Pam Bernardi of Louisville, Jerry Kerr of Elizabethtown and Johnnie Kerr, Vickie Spann and Dana Henson, all of Louisville; 11 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; a brother, Ronnie (Doretta) Kerr of Glendale; a sister, Dorothy (Hershel) Perkins of Louisville; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora with Brothers Terry Priddy and Roger Stillwell officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 3, 2019