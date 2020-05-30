Roy "Butter" Phillips Jr.
Roy "Butter" Phillips Jr., 85, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Signature Health and Wellness in Radcliff.

He was a native of Hardin County and a longtime member of First Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marie Phillips; a brother, Sonny Phillips; two sisters, Martha Johnson and Carrie Richardson; and a son-in-law, Dan Jones.

Survivors include his wife, Helen Phillips of Elizabethtown; a son, Jimmy Lee (Debra) Phillips of Nebraska; a daughter, Joann Jones of North Carolina; a brother, Sammy Eugene (Barbara) Phillips of Louisville; two sisters, Betty Ann Phillips of Louisville and Sarah (Don) Compton of Elizabethtown; a sister-in-law, Louise Hayes of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren, Samara Phillips and Veronica Shayne Felt; two great-grandchildren, Meles and Maren Eisele; a niece, Brenda (Howard) Benford; a nephew, Billy (May) Hayes; and a host of cousins and friends.

The funeral is private.

Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Published in The News-Enterprise from May 30 to Jun. 4, 2020.
