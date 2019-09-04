Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy S. Calloway. View Sign Service Information Hager Funeral Home 633 Bland Street Brandenburg , KY 40108 (270)-422-2132 Send Flowers Obituary

Roy S. Calloway, 79, of Big Spring, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.



Mr. Calloway was a retired teacher of Jefferson County Public Schools, a member of Big Spring-Corners United Methodist Church, a member of Vine Grove Lodge No. 603 F.&A.M., Order of the Eastern Star Chapter No. 122, Vine Grove, a member of the Order of the Amaranth, a member of the White Shrine of Jerusalem, a member of the Mensa Society, a veteran of the Kentucky Air Guard, an Air Force Veteran and a Kentucky Colonel.



Mr. Calloway was preceded in death by his parents, Roy O. and Helen Inez Gossett Calloway; a sister, Judy and Johnny Douglas; a brother-in-law, John Babinsack; and three nephews, Eddie Douglas, Tony Horne and Eric Calloway.



Survivors include his wife, Mary Calloway; four children, Mike (Dedria) Hacker and Jim (Amber) Hacker, all of Big Spring, Laurinda (Rick) Copeck of Vine Grove and Gail (Clint) Mays of Shelbyville; six grandchildren, Michael, Christina, Jeremy, Johnathon, Cheyenne and Blake; four great-grandchildren, Hunter, Levi, Nathan and Olivia; four sisters, Ann (Larry) Hobbs of Brandenburg, Faye (Ned) Horne of Kokomo, Indiana, Lora (Rick) Rogers of Webster and Sandra (Mike) Jeffiers of Pinellas Park, Florida; and two brothers, Gene Calloway of Kokomo and Larry (Diane) Calloway of Leitchfield.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Big Spring-Corners United Methodist Church with the Revs. J.W. Shelley and Key Min Keylee officiating. Burial with full military honors and Masonic services follows in Big Spring Methodist Cemetery.



Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg. Eastern Star and Amaranth services are Friday evening at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Big Spring Methodist Cemetery, 1425 Hobbs Reesor Road, Vine Grove, KY 40175.



