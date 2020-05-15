Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Benningfield. View Sign Service Information Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home 31 E and Lavenia Lane Magnolia , KY 42757 (270)-324-3291 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home 31 E and Lavenia Lane Magnolia , KY 42757 View Map Funeral Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home 31 E and Lavenia Lane Magnolia , KY 42757 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Benningfield, 101, of Magnolia, passed away, Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her residence.



She was a member of Aetna Union Baptist Church in Hart County, a homemaker and an avid quiltmaker.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Benningfield; her parents, Elie and Myrtle Gore Slayton; six sisters, Rosie Jones, Mattie Pottinger, Ermine Gardner, Gertie Hattaway, Lucille Hall and Helen Ragland; and five brothers, Jodie Slayton, Richard Slayton, Gentry Slayton, Elbert Slayton and Johnnie Monroe Slayton.



Survivors include two daughters, Dora Heath and Carolyn Hash, both of Magnolia; two grandchildren, Michael (Billie Jo) Heath of Ypsilanti, Michigan, and Cheryl (Troy) Bryant of Elizabethtown; four great-grandchildren, Danielle (Jacob) Edwards, Daniel (Mallory) Bryant, Amber (Jose) Mejia-Hernandez and Mariah (Tanner) Walters; three step-great-grandchildren, Joshua (Tonya), Robert and Greg; six great-great-grandchildren, Jack, Gabriella, Anthony, Sofia, Kaylee and Lane; three stepgreat-great-grandchildren, Brentlee, Hunter and Isaac; three sisters, Geneva Peace of Magnolia, Lena Peace of Elizabethtown and Ann Goff of Louisville; special friends, Junior and Nancy Beard; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.



In accordance with the governor's mandate, you are invited to drive under the carport from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia. The family will be there to receive your condolences from the safety of your vehicle.



A private funeral is Sunday at the funeral home with Brother Kevin Coomer officiating. Burial follows in Mount Zion Cemetery in Magnolia.



