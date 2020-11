Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ruby's life story with friends and family

Share Ruby's life story with friends and family

Ruby Bishop Sexton Ingram, 83, of Harrodsburg, formerly of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020.



Survivors include three children, Michael Sexton, Janice Hagman and Bill Ingram.



A graveside service is at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Hopewell Cemetery in Harrodsburg.



Visitation is from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Ransdell Funeral Chapel in Harrodsburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store