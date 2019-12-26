Ruby Inez Flanders Shelton, 99, of Hodgenville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the Colonial Center in Bowling Green.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, Hodgenville, and retired from Middleton & Marcum's store.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. "Pete" Shelton; a grandson, Michael Shelton; her parents, Horace M. and Dora Thurman Flanders; two sisters, Florence Sutherland and Esther Flanders; and four brothers, Otto Flanders, Otis Flanders, Layton Flanders and Roy Flanders.
She is survived by a daughter, Pat Sutherland of Owensboro; a son, Gary (Mona) Shelton of Bowling Green; five grandchildren, Brad (Rian) Sutherland, Dana (Cortney) Warmouth, Abe (Jamie) Shelton, Katie (Greg) Cooper and Randy (Carmen) Gaskins; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Bro. George Smith officiating. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.
Visitation begins at noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at dixon-rogers.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 27, 2019