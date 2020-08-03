Ruby Laverne Burks Siejwa, 84, of Elizabethtown, passed away from congestive heart failure at Tender Touch Senior Living and went to her eternal home on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
Ruby was born in Solway. Ruby was a devoted and loving wife, an amazing mother and grandmother, a wonderful homemaker and an excellent cook. She loved cooking good ole' "country meals" as she used to say for her family. She was a member of First Christian Church in Elizabethtown, where she served in the nursery for 20 years and was a member of the Upper Room Sunday School Class for 35 years. She also was a member of the "Young at Heart" senior group at FCC and greatly enjoyed social outings with them until her health declined over the past few years. Ruby was a natural caregiver of all ages. She took care of her grandmother and one of her brothers for many years in their later years of life. She volunteered at the former Woodland Terrace Nursing Home for seven years and was known as "Bingo Lady," for she led the bingo games with the residents once a week and was loved by all the residents and staff. In addition, Ruby babysat children for many years as well and this is when she became known as "Miss Ruby." She has a special gift of loving care, fun and sweetness that blessed the children in her care. Caleb and Eli Mitchell, Kaitlin and Jordan Cofer and Josh and Connor Raymer had a special place in her heart and she loved each of them as if they were her own grandchildren. Ruby was a great bowler and bowled in a women's league for more than 20 years. She loved serving and helping others and always put others' needs before her own. She could make both kids and adults smile with her kindness, her wit and sense of humor and especially her love.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, George J. Siejwa, whom she so looked forward to being reunited with in Heaven. She also was preceded in death by her mother, Marguerite Lucas; her grandmother who raised her, Martha Skeeters; her sister, Rita Leonard; and her four brothers, Eugene Burks, Robert Keith and Junior and Ova Lucas.
Survivors include her daughter, Michele Siejwa Swiney and her husband, David Swiney, and her two granddaughters who brought her so much joy and love, Brittany and Kristen Swiney, all of Elizabethtown; She also is survived by her sister-in-law, Martha Burks of Louisville; her six siblings, Wanda Henning of Florida, Maggie Hicks and Frankie, Ralph and Kenny Lucas, all of Iowa, and Rupert Lucas of North Carolina; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition, she is survived by her special friends who became family to her, Doug, Gena, Caleb, Eli and Jenna Mitchell.
A celebration of her life is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Doug Mitchell and Chris Kiger officiating. All attendees are asked to wear a mask. Services also will be live-streamed on the Brown Funeral Home Facebook page. A graveside service follows at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Ruby's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, which she supported for many years.
"We will miss our precious momma, mamaw, mother-in-law, "Miss Ruby," sister-in-law, aunt and friend so very much, but we are so thankful she was healed in the arms of Jesus; reunited with her precious George and we are grateful to see them both again one day."
"Let all that you do, be done in Love" 1 Corinthians 16:14