Ms. Ruby Louise Litaker Weiss, 86, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her daughter's home in Kannapolis, North Carolina.
Ms. Weiss was born Dec. 17, 1933, in Mooresville, North Carolina, the daughter of the late William Clyde Litaker Sr. and Janie McClurd Litaker. She was a resident of Radcliff for 56 years and attended Elizabethtown Seventh Day Adventist Church. She enjoyed activities with her children and grandchildren. She loved theme parks, camping, dancing and cooking for family, especially during the holidays. She was an excellent provider in raising her children, sometimes working multiple jobs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila Elizabeth Weiss; a sister, Margie Allison; and two brothers, William Clyde Litaker Jr. and Harry David Litaker.
Ms. Weiss is survived by five children, Jeffery Patrick Weiss and his wife, Sonda, of Irvington, Richard Anthony Weiss and his wife, Carrie, of Radcliff, Wanda Yvonne Weiss of Kannapolis, Steven Clark of Medina, California, and Rosita Stephanie "Jackie" Dye and her husband, David, of Four Oaks, North Carolina; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service is at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Kannapolis with Pastor Steven Boyd officiating.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Lady's Funeral Home in Kannapolis.
Memorials may be sent to Alzheimer's Association, Greater KY and Southern IN, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Remembrances may be sent to the family at ladysfuneralhome.com.
Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory of Kannapolis, North Carolina, is assisting the family of Ms. Weiss.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 22 to Jun. 26, 2020.