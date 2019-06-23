Ruby Pearl Peak, 88, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville.
She was born in Sardinia, Ohio and attended Longview Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Peak; her parents, George and Lennie Ernest; a son, Welsey Peak; twelve siblings; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She is survived by four sons, Larry (Patricia) Peak of Warrenton, Virginia, Dennis (Becky) Peak of Hodgenville, William (Selena) Peak of Elizabethtown, and Delbert (Teresa) Peak of Elizabethtown; a daughter-in-law, Pam Peak of Elizabethtown; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 24, 2019