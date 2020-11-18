1/1
Russell Eldon Healey
Russell Eldon Healey, 86, of Rineyville passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served during Vietnam.

He was a member of the DAV, AMVETS and Morrison Masonic Lodge No. 76 F&AM.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Roy and Rosalyn Degroff Healey; and a sister, Donna Bell Metz.

Survivors include his wife, Maxine Lois Healey; a daughter, Teresa Gay Dalton; three sons, Douglas Allen Healey, Jeffrey Lee Healey and Mark Wayne Healey; a sister, Betty Lou Weible; and eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen with a memorial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff to be scheduled at a later date.

To light a candle of remembrance and leave an online condolence, visit trowbridgefh.com.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
