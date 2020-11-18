Russell Eldon Healey, 86, of Rineyville passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served during Vietnam.
He was a member of the DAV
, AMVETS and Morrison Masonic Lodge No. 76 F&AM.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Roy and Rosalyn Degroff Healey; and a sister, Donna Bell Metz.
Survivors include his wife, Maxine Lois Healey; a daughter, Teresa Gay Dalton; three sons, Douglas Allen Healey, Jeffrey Lee Healey and Mark Wayne Healey; a sister, Betty Lou Weible; and eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen with a memorial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff to be scheduled at a later date.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.