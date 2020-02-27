Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Flanders. View Sign Service Information Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home 31 E and Lavenia Lane Magnolia , KY 42757 (270)-324-3291 Send Flowers Obituary

Russell Flanders, 87, of Buffalo, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.



He was a member of Magnolia Cumberland Presbyterian Church, a retired maintenance supervisor for Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park after more than 35 years of service, a beef cattle farmer, a member of LaRue County Cattleman's Association, Kentucky Angus Association, Modern Woodman and an Army veteran.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Sutherland Flanders; his parents, Otto Lee and Mary Ethel Chaudoin Flanders; and a sister, Betty Berry.



Survivors include a son, Kelly (Missy) Flanders of Buffalo; a granddaughter, Kalli Brooke Flanders; two brothers, James Lee (Judy) Flanders of Indianapolis and Glenn Ray (Judy) Flanders of Glasgow; a sister-in-law, Patsy Sutherland of Owensboro; and several nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. EST Saturday, Feb. 29, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Brother Richard Harrison officiating. Burial follows in Magnolia Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. EST Friday and continues from 10 a.m. EST until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.



Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 28, 2020

