Russell Henry Roy, 57, of Upton, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.





He was born Oct. 15, 1962, in Fall City, Massachusetts, to Gilbert H. and Hazel Cathelene Turpin Roy.

He was a loving father, son and brother. He was of the Catholic faith.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Cathelene Turpin Roy.



Survivors include two daughters, Lindsey Roy of Dartmouth, Massachusetts, and Rebecca Roy of Massachusetts; his father, Gilbert H. Roy of New Haven; a brother, Gilbert M. Roy of Cave City; three sisters, Ann Roy and Jeannine Roy, both of New Haven, and Marsha (Paul) Gaboriault of Cave City; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.



William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St., New Haven, Kentucky, is in charge of arrangements.