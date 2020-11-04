1/
Ruth Ann Dukes
Ruth Ann Dukes, 74, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at Jewish Hospital Downtown Louisville.

She was a native of Jefferson County, retired from Dr. John Hannifan's office as secretary and helped start Valley Creek Fire Department. She was a member of New Horizon Baptist Fellowship and Eastern Star Elizabethtown Chapter. She was a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt and granny. She was incredibly proud of her family and was a friend to all who knew her. Ruth Ann had a heart of gold, always helping take care of others, including her beloved dog, Woogie; and spent many years volunteering with the Handicap Association. Her life was a living example of one of her favorite bible verses, Ephesians 4:32: "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Michelle Dukes; three sisters, Wilma Carolyn Denham, Mary Aline Philpott and Betty Jean McWilliams; two brothers, William Edward Denham and David Denham Jr.; and parents, William and Corine Goodin Denham.

Survivors include her husband, Sandral Joe Dukes; a daughter, Judith Ann Birkhead of Louisville; a son, Joe Blaine Dukes (Kriss) of Chaplin; a brother, Robert Eugene Denham (Marcy) of Louisville; a sister, Shirley May French (Kenny) of Louisville; a sister-in-law, Sharon Denham; three grandchildren, Kenny Dukes, Christina Dukes and Jacob Allen Bare; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral and visitation are Saturday, Nov. 7, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Steve Hill officiating. Burial follows in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
