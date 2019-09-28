Ruth Ann Hardesty

Service Information
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2204
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Ruth Ann Hardesty, 73, of Elizabethtown passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobbie Hardesty; parents, Thomas A. and Frances Patricia Fowler Coles; and a brother, Timmy Coles.

Survivors include her children, Joseph Earl "Tiny" Hardesty (Barbara), Robin Brown (Joseph), Kim Lake (Mike) and Terry Hardesty (Sue); a sister, Frances Carolyn Fowler; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

To light a candle of remembrance and leave an online condolence go to trowbridgefh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 29, 2019
