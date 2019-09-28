Ruth Ann Hardesty, 73, of Elizabethtown passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobbie Hardesty; parents, Thomas A. and Frances Patricia Fowler Coles; and a brother, Timmy Coles.
Survivors include her children, Joseph Earl "Tiny" Hardesty (Barbara), Robin Brown (Joseph), Kim Lake (Mike) and Terry Hardesty (Sue); a sister, Frances Carolyn Fowler; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
To light a candle of remembrance and leave an online condolence go to trowbridgefh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 29, 2019