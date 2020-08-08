Ruth Ann Jones, 65, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her home.
She was a member of Central Avenue Baptist Church, a graduate of the Elizabethtown Beauty School and was the owner of Ruth Ann's Beauty Shop.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Jones; her parents, Wavey Edward and Ella Mae Glass Goodman; a sister, Betty Jean Goodman; four brothers, Randy, Jackie, Johnny and Michael Goodman; and a grandson, Joseph Irvin Brennan.
Survivors include her four daughters, Rebecca Edlin, Bonnie Fout (Troy), Michelle Barnes (Joe) and Alexis Jones; a sister, Lynda Halderman; and five grandchildren, David, Timothy, Cherokee, Seagram and Austin.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Central Avenue Baptist Church in Elizabethtown with Brother Tom Wicker officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown City Cemetery
.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.