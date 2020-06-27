Ruth Sheroan Hatfield, 90, of Upton, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.



She was born Feb. 17, 1930, in Flaherty, to the late Charles and Myrtle Sheroan.



She married the love of her life, Clettis Hatfield, on June 21, 1948. Clettis, Ruth and their three children moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1963, where Clettis became self-employed. Mrs. Hatfield was a babysitter for several small children while in Anchorage.

After the death of Clettis on Oct. 5, 1988, Mrs. Hatfield moved to Mesa, Arizona, to be near family members and became a longtime resident. She moved to Upton in February 2016 to live next door to her daughter.



Besides her husband and parents, Mrs. Hatfield was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Sheroan; and two sisters, Dorothy Ammons and Stella Logsdon.



She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Osieja and her significant other, Glennie Jenkins of Upton; two sons, Larry T. Hatfield and his wife, Helen, of Anchorage; Tim Hatfield and his wife, Mel, formerly of Placerville, California; six grandchildren, Jamie Hinz and her fiancé, Rob Mills, of Gilbert, Arizona, Jacob Hinz and his wife, Kate, of Mesa, Tiffany Nicole Hatfield and her fiancé, James Edward Joseph, of Muldraugh, Jeri Anderson of Anchorage, Cheri Lee Fox and Sara Werblow; 10 great-grandchildren, Morgan Hinz-Kelley, Dylan Hinz-Kelley, Paige Hinz, Hailey Hinz, Colin Hinz, Gavin Hinz, Riley Mills, Alyssa Mills, Jimmie Bowen and Jaymson Hatfield; three sisters, Helen Preston and her husband, Charlie, of Glendale; Evelyn McCoy and her husband, Charlie, of Rineyville and Irene Fontaino and her husband, Rod, of Queen Creek, Arizona; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton with Brother J.D. Shipp officiating. Burial follows in Old Lone Oak Cemetery in Grayson County.



Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store