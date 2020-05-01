Ruth Smith, 69, of Radcliff, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Willow Creek Senior Living in Elizabethtown.



She was a loving wife, mother and Oma, she had a huge heart and willingness to help anyone in need.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Smith; and daughter, Angela Swan.



Survivors include four children, Evelyn Woofter (David) and Herman R. Smith (Monique), all of Radcliff, and Carl Smith (April) and Germain Smith (Sarah), all of Elizabethtown; 20 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Because of the Governors mandate, visitation will be immediate family only at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett funeral home in Radcliff followed by a private burial at Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

