Ryan Allen Sumner, 41, of Magnolia, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
He was a native of Elizabethtown, a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University and worked in maintenance for Eagle Thermoplastics Inc. He was a wonderful son, amazing life partner and father and friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard F. Dix, Ethel L. Sumner and William E. Sumner.
He is survived by his parents, Allen M. and Barbara Sumner of Elizabethtown; his life partner of 17½ years, Kristi Trivette of Magnolia; two sons, Zachariah Forman of Louisville and Johnathan Carty of Magnolia; a daughter, Zoe Elise Sumner of Magnolia; grandmother, Elisabeth Klossner of Radcliff; special aunt and uncle, Karen and Randy Gable; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Park.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to ARC, the Animal Rescue Center in Vine Grove.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.