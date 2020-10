Ryan Allen Sumner, 41, of Magnolia, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.He was a native of Elizabethtown, a graduate of East­ern Kentucky University and worked in maintenance for Eagle Thermoplastics Inc. He was a wonderful son, amazing life partner and father and friend to many.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rich­ard F. Dix, Ethel L. Sumner and William E. Sumner.He is survived by his parents, Allen M. and Bar­bara Sumner of Elizabethtown; his life partner of 17½ years, Kristi Trivette of Magnolia; two sons, Zachariah Forman of Louisville and Johnathan Carty of Magnolia; a daughter, Zoe Elise Sumner of Magnolia; grandmother, Elisabeth Klossner of Radcliff; special aunt and uncle, Karen and Randy Gable; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Park.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to ARC, the Animal Rescue Center in Vine Grove.Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.