Ryan Michael Hill, 21, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
"He was the love of our lives and brought joy during his short time on this Earth. He was a shining light in every person's path he crossed. We will miss you dearly."
He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, "Halmuny" Yong A. Hill.
Survivors include his mother, Christie Hill Hines of Elizabethtown; two siblings, Bryson Hines and Rachel Pike, both of Elizabethtown; two step-brothers, Roman Hines and Dru Hines (stepfather, Ryan Hines) of West Virginia; his grandparents, Yong and Donna Hill of Elizabethtown; two aunts, Lisa Hill of Lexington and Brenda (Chuck) Goodpaster of Lexington; two cousins, Reed and Emma Goodpaster of Lexington; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and great friends who loved him dearly.
The funeral is at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with Brother Andrew Hillard officiating.
Visitation is from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 18, 2020