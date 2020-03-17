Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ryan Michael Hill. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home 2072 S. Dixie Blvd. Radcliff , KY 40160 (270)-351-3172 Send Flowers Obituary

Ryan Michael Hill, 21, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



"He was the love of our lives and brought joy during his short time on this Earth. He was a shining light in every person's path he crossed. We will miss you dearly."



He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, "Halmuny" Yong A. Hill.



Survivors include his mother, Christie Hill Hines of Elizabethtown; two siblings, Bryson Hines and Rachel Pike, both of Elizabethtown; two step-brothers, Roman Hines and Dru Hines (stepfather, Ryan Hines) of West Virginia; his grandparents, Yong and Donna Hill of Elizabethtown; two aunts, Lisa Hill of Lexington and Brenda (Chuck) Goodpaster of Lexington; two cousins, Reed and Emma Goodpaster of Lexington; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and great friends who loved him dearly.



The funeral is at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with Brother Andrew Hillard officiating.



Visitation is from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.

Ryan Michael Hill, 21, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown."He was the love of our lives and brought joy during his short time on this Earth. He was a shining light in every person's path he crossed. We will miss you dearly."He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, "Halmuny" Yong A. Hill.Survivors include his mother, Christie Hill Hines of Elizabethtown; two siblings, Bryson Hines and Rachel Pike, both of Elizabethtown; two step-brothers, Roman Hines and Dru Hines (stepfather, Ryan Hines) of West Virginia; his grandparents, Yong and Donna Hill of Elizabethtown; two aunts, Lisa Hill of Lexington and Brenda (Chuck) Goodpaster of Lexington; two cousins, Reed and Emma Goodpaster of Lexington; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and great friends who loved him dearly.The funeral is at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with Brother Andrew Hillard officiating.Visitation is from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff. Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 18, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close