Sallie Coleman Thornton, 68, of Radcliff, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



Mrs. Thornton was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Radcliff.



She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sekela C. Thornton; a grandson, Elijah Jamar Thornton; her father, Willie B. Coleman Sr.; her mother, Della Coleman; a brother, Willie B. Coleman Jr.; and a sister, Brenda L. Lewis.



Survivors include her husband, Jimmie L. Thornton; a daughter, Lashandra McNair; a stepdaughter, Burrethe Wallace; five sisters, Clara Stewart, Hattie Smith, Bertha Elam, Mary Sims and Lucille Leonard; two brothers, Sylvester Coleman and Tommie Lee Coleman; four grandchildren, Evian Thornton, Damon Mansfield, Alexus Thornton and Eliza McNair; and a host of extended family, church family and friends.



A graveside service for Mrs. Thornton is at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Canton City Cemetery in Canton, Mississippi.



Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1591 Hill Street in Radcliff.



Visitation also is from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Peoples Undertaking Company, 319 W. North St., Canton.





