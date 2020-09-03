1/
Sally E. (Herren) Robinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally E. Herren Robinson, 82, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehab.

She was a native of Vernon, Alabama, and a piano teacher. She was a loving mom, grandmother and great-grandmother

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. Robinson.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Bender; a brother, Jack Herren; a granddaughter, Angelina Bender; two great-grandchildren, King-Risan Sims and Chason Sims; and multiple nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Calvary Assembly of God in Elizabethtown.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Calvary Assembly of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved