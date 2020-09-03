Sally E. Herren Robinson, 82, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehab.



She was a native of Vernon, Alabama, and a piano teacher. She was a loving mom, grandmother and great-grandmother



She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. Robinson.



She is survived by her daughter, Carol Bender; a brother, Jack Herren; a granddaughter, Angelina Bender; two great-grandchildren, King-Risan Sims and Chason Sims; and multiple nieces and nephews.



A memorial service is at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Calvary Assembly of God in Elizabethtown.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store