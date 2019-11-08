Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samantha Dawn Smith. View Sign Service Information Manakee Funeral Home 2098 Leitchfield Road Elizabethtown , KY 42701 7696341 Send Flowers Obituary

Samantha Dawn Smith, 31, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, as the result of a car accident in Nelson County.



She was born in Bardstown to Francis "Harry" Miles and Patty Moore Bradley. She was an office manager for McDonald's, a make-up consultant for Younique and a member of Berean Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Sue Ciolek; her maternal grandfather, George Moore; and her paternal grandfather, James Miles Sr.



Survivors include her husband, Justin Scott Smith of Elizabethtown; two sons, Brayden and Justin Edwards of Elizabethtown; her father, Francis "Harry" (Jackie) Miles of Bardstown; her mother, Patty Bradley of Elizabethtown; five sisters, Heather Nicole Miles of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Abigail (David) Lohden of Cecilia, Chyanne Miles and Autumn Gilpin, both of Elizabethtown, and Amber Miles of Bardstown; a brother, Levi Miles of Bardstown; two nieces, Ryleigh Lohden and Kora Hafling; two nephews, Adonis Long and Kaden Hafling; her maternal grandfather, James Ciolek; her paternal grandmother, Martha Rose Miles; and her sons' father, Corey (Deanna) Edwards of Coxs Creek.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Randy Logsdon officiating. Burial follows in Rough Creek Cemetery in Cecilia.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

