Samantha Leigh Allen Thompson
Samantha Leigh Allen Thompson, 33, of Riney­ville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the Uni­versity of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

She was a native of Elizabethtown, a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church and a special education teacher for Nelson County Public Schools, Hardin County Public Schools and Elizabethtown Independent Schools. She impacted countless lives throughout her life and death. She loved Bethlehem Academy so when you drive by, think of her.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bernard A. Lush, Gladys Lush and Ben Allen.

She is survived by her husband of nine years, Vincent A. Thompson; a daughter, Finley Rose Thompson of Rineyville; her parents, Steven and Brenda Allen of Elizabethtown; a brother, Joseph B. Allen of Elizabethtown; a sister, Olivia Rose Allen of Lexington; her grandmother, Mary Emma Allen of Elizabethtown; and a plethora of aunts, uncles, in laws, cousins, relations and friends.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Dan Lincoln officiating.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

All are welcome to attend but please wear a mask.

Regarding expressions of sympathy, contact her husband, Vincent Thompson, at 502-264-3457.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 12 to Oct. 17, 2020.
