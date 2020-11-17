1/1
Samantha P. Dailey
Samantha P. Dailey, 40, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

She was born in Elizabethtown to Milburn Lester Dailey and Peggy Tucker Nunn.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Ray Nunn Sr.; her paternal grandparents, Reid and Nehigh Dailey; and her maternal grandparents, Layton and Annie Tucker.

Survivors include her mother, Peggy Tucker Nunn of Elizabethtown; her father, Milburn Lester Dailey of Elizabethtown; three brothers, Anthony (Brenda Jean) Nunn of Upton and Ray Jr. (Megan) and Michael (Amie) Nunn, all of Sonora; a sister, Tiffany Dailey of Elizabethtown; a special aunt, Rose Parrett; a cousin she considered a sister, Anna Moten; and lots of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Mike Walker officiating. Burial follows in Three Forks Bacon Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Because of COVID-19, the family asks every visitor wear a mask or face cover and practice social distancing.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2020.
