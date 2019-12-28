Samuel Cole Ready

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Cole Ready.
Service Information
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
205 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-5122
Obituary
Send Flowers

Samuel Cole Ready, 18-month-old son of Christopher Ray Ready and Miranda L. Ready, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, after an illness at home in Radcliff.

Samuel was a warrior and fighter, spending his first six months in NICU. The sweet happy boy overcame so much in his short life. He was a blessing and made a difference in the lives of many people.

He is survived by his father, Christopher Ray Ready of Radcliff; mother, Miranda L. Ready of Rad­cliff; four siblings, Lexie Hardin, Reece Hardin, Jaxon Hardin and Braylon Ready; grandparents, Leo and Teresa Farrell, Wallace "Wally" and JoAnn Ready, Lisa and Kingsley Odoh and Tim Burton; a cousin, Penelope Ready; and uncle, Bill (Lucy) Ready.

The funeral is at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.

Visitation is 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at nebfh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.