Samuel Cole Ready, 18-month-old son of Christopher Ray Ready and Miranda L. Ready, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, after an illness at home in Radcliff.
Samuel was a warrior and fighter, spending his first six months in NICU. The sweet happy boy overcame so much in his short life. He was a blessing and made a difference in the lives of many people.
He is survived by his father, Christopher Ray Ready of Radcliff; mother, Miranda L. Ready of Radcliff; four siblings, Lexie Hardin, Reece Hardin, Jaxon Hardin and Braylon Ready; grandparents, Leo and Teresa Farrell, Wallace "Wally" and JoAnn Ready, Lisa and Kingsley Odoh and Tim Burton; a cousin, Penelope Ready; and uncle, Bill (Lucy) Ready.
The funeral is at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Visitation is 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at nebfh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019